Denver Summit FC Name CommonSpirit Health as Club's First Founding Partner

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that CommonSpirit Health will be the club's first Founding Partner. As the Official Health Care Partner of Denver Summit FC, CommonSpirit will serve as the primary medical provider for all Denver Summit FC athletes and will provide day-to-day resources, including physicians and best-in-class care for the club's professional athletes.

Photos of Neighborhood Summits (Photo Credit: C. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative/Denver Summit FC)

"We are thrilled to welcome CommonSpirit as our club's first Founding Partner," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "Our goal is to collaborate with CommonSpirt on a robust partnership to enhance and amplify the power of women's sports across the Rocky Mountain region. We look forward to working together to provide a positive impact in our community."

In addition to serving as Denver Summit FC's Official Healthcare Partner, the partnership will help pioneer a path for two Colorado-proud organizations to make meaningful health impacts throughout the community.

"CommonSpirit is thrilled to provide top-tier, specialized medical care tailored to the professional athletes who will compete for Denver Summit FC," said Andrew Gaasch, CommonSpirit Mountain Region President. "Through this partnership, CommonSpirit and Denver Summit FC will work together to create meaningful health initiatives that benefit the entire Rocky Mountain region, with a particular focus on empowering women through health and wellness."

As part of the partnership announcement, Denver Summit FC and CommonSpirit Health have placed 11 "Neighborhood Summits" around the Denver metro area to help celebrate Colorado's women's professional soccer club. Neighborhood Summits can be found at the following locations:

Denver International Airport

Centennial Center Park

Union Station

McGregor Square

The Denver Zoo

The Tivoli Student Union on the Auraria Campus

Commons Park

Cesar Chavez Park

Skyline Park on 16th Street

Raices Brewing

Number 38

The public art sculptures will remain around Denver through Thursday, Aug. 7. A map of the "Neighborhood Summits" will be available at denversummitfc.com.

Summit FC recently broke ground on its state-of-the-art performance center in Centennial, Colo., marking a major milestone in the club's mission to build world-class infrastructure for women's professional soccer.

In addition, Denver Summit FC announced its plan for a state-of-the-art, 14,500-seat stadium to be built at Sante Fe Yards (Broadway and I-25) in the heart of Denver, Colo. Santa Fe Yards will be the first purpose-built sports and entertainment district built for professional women's sports in Colorado. Santa Fe Yards, the Denver Summit FC stadium and recreational district, designed in collaboration with Populous, is expected to open in the spring of 2028.

Legends, Denver Summit FC's partnership sales agency, managed the partnership negotiation and helped create the activation strategy.

