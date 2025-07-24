San Diego Wave FC Acquires Brazilian Forward Dudinha

July 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has acquired Brazilian forward Maria Eduarda Rodrigues Silva, more commonly known as Dudinha, from São Paulo FC for an undisclosed transfer fee. Dudinha has signed a contract with the Club through the 2027 NWSL season, pending receipt of her P-1 Visa.

"At just 20 years old, Dudinha already brings meaningful experience at both the professional and international levels," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "She's a dynamic and technical forward who's made an impact in Brazil's top league and with the national team. We're proud to welcome her as the first Brazilian signing in Wave FC history and believe she has the talent to be a key contributor for our Club."

Dudinha joins San Diego following a standout career with São Paulo FC, where she made over 65 appearances across all competitions, scored 14 goals, and helped lead the club to the 2025 Supercopa Feminina title. In 2024, she recorded four goals and three assists in 16 matches.

Internationally, Dudinha has represented Brazil across all levels, beginning with the U-17s in 2022, where she scored five goals in 10 appearances and helped lead the team to the South American U-17 Championship title. That same year, she advanced to the U-20 squad, winning the South American U-20 Championship and contributing to Brazil's third-place finish at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, the country's best result in the tournament since 2006.

Dudinha earned her first senior cap and has made eight appearances, scoring a brace in a friendly against Japan in May 2025. She is currently competing with Brazil at the 2025 Copa América, where she has already recorded an assist during group-stage play.

Dudinha will occupy an international roster slot on the Wave's 2025 roster.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC acquire forward Dudinha via transfer from São Paulo FC Women through the 2027 season.

Name: Maria Eduarda Rodrigues Silva ("Dudinha")

Position: Forward

Height: 5-2

Date of Birth: July 4, 2005

Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil

Citizenship: Brazil

Last Club: São Paulo FC Women







