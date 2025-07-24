NC Courage Activate Defender Sydney Collins

July 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today announced the activation of defender Sydney Collins from the season-ending injury list. The 2023 first round draft pick will be available for selection this Friday, July 25, when Courage host Chivas de Guadalajara in an international exhibition.

Collins has been sidelined since the 2024 preseason by an injury she suffered while on international duty with Canada. Collins returned in time to be called up for the 2024 Olympics but had to withdraw from the squad after suffering another injury in the buildup to the tournament.

Collins made four appearances, including two starts, in her rookie season with the Courage, playing a total of 192 regular season minutes.

With Collins' activation, the Courage's active roster sits at 24 with one player on loan and one on the season-ending injury list.







