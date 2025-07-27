Courage Use Exhibition Win as Springboard to Season's Second Half

by Fran Stuchbury

July 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage









North Carolina Courage battle Chivas de Guadalajara Femenil

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina Courage battle Chivas de Guadalajara Femenil(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

The North Carolina Courage scored three goals in the first fifteen minutes and went on to defeat Chivas de Guadalajara Femenil, 4-0, in an international exhibition match in front of 3,463 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC, Friday evening.

"It was obviously good to get a result," said Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas. "The second half we didn't press under pressure in the beginning. We didn't really cope with it, and then we made changes and loosened the game up and found different spots with players. I thought overall some good individual performances, some good team performances in certain aspects. I think it sets up us well going into the second half of the season. The key is you get a result, keep a clean sheet. Now you can take a couple of days and regroup and get on the twelve week stretch we are about to hit."

North Carolina opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a goal from forward Tyler Lussi before improving their lead to 2-0 with another score in the 13th minute from midfielder Ashley Sanchez.

The home side then made it 3-0 in the 15th minute as defender Brooklyn Courtnall tallied her first goal as a professional.

"I am pretty happy with tonight's match: we got the 4-0 win and we had some good moments," said Courtnall "This is going help us next week in our first game back against San Diego. I love practicing with this team. The environment is amazing and getting the reps in the exhibition game made me more confident and get I to put these reps into practice in the games."

"From a center back standpoint you never expect them to score goals," Nahas added. "To do that is obviously a great thing for her. It's been a big adjustment for her in terms of the level, what we are asking her to do, and maybe what she's use to as part of the development, but she's been great. Wonderful attitude, works hard every single day and sometimes you get rewarded that way. We are thrilled for her."

Courtnall's only previous goal came when she played for USC her senior year, converting a penalty kick in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Sacramento State on November 17, 2024. She was named first team All-Big Ten and first team All-American after that season.

She signed a three-year contract with the Courage on December 19th, 2024.

When the National Women's Soccer League and its players agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement last season, they became the first major American professional sports league to eliminate a draft, allowing players to sign with any NWSL team.

"It's nice to have a little bit of that power to get to go to a place you want to be at," said Courtnall. "That is a really nice add on in the NWSL."

"The stuff with the no draft I get it; I understand the dynamics behind it," Nahas said "I think it tips the scales a little bit, in terms of the salary piece and all that. So it's a lot of adjustment that teams are learning. What it does, not having a draft, you look at the specific players you want. It's free agency now, at the end of the days you are competing with others that want that same player. We have to sell what we do in our development process and the football side. Hopefully players realize what we do here and they want to come play with the Courage. We identified her as a future center back for us. From an overall perspective, it's going take adjustment with understanding the process of a draft versus no draft."

The Courage closed the scoring in the 76th minute off the foot of forward Aline Gomes.

Defender Sydney Collins returned to the North Carolina lineup for the first time since the 2023 season, subbing into the match in the 61st minute. Collins was forced to withdraw from the Canada Olympic team after suffering a fracture to her left leg in a closed-door training match against Nigeria on July 18, 2024.

Collins had previously fractured her ankle on February 20, 2024 while training with the Canadian team for the CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

"I have been looking forward to this day for a long time" said Collins. "I am just so thrilled I was able to contribute today. I had a lot of ups and downs, I think anyone who's done the long recovery process knows. I relied on my teammates a lot, the staff a lot to help me through it."

Collins played at California and was taken by North Carolina in the first round, eighth overall, of the 2023 NWSL Draft.

"I have been practicing the past six, seven weeks, just trying to get my touches and confidence back," Collins added. "It's been like 18 months so its been a while."

"I think any player that comes back from a lengthy injury, it's always good, it's great," said Nahas "She's gone through a lot, persevered a lot. Went through a lot of ups and downs and probably had some doubts about many things. She got through it. She did a lot of isolated trainings and things on her own that separate her from the team, but she's always around the group. To see her finally put this last phase behind her is massive for her, more so from a mental standpoint. I am thrilled for her, and hopefully she can continue to build, gain confidence and help us in the second half of the season."

The Courage return from their midseason break in the regular season with a game at home on Saturday, August 2nd against the San Diego Wave FC at 7:30 pm est.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.