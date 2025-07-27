Bay FC Closes out Summer Series with 2-2 Draw against Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds

July 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC finished the Summer Series with a 2-2 draw agains the Urawa Red Diamonds this afternoon at PayPal Park. Forward Penelope Hocking and midfielder Caroline Conti provided the scoring for the home side in the final match before NWSL regular season play begins again next week.

"It is always great to play international competition because we get to see things we don't normally see in the NWSL," said head coach Albertin Montoya. "Much respect to the Reds for playing their possession style of play, but very proud of our players for never giving up and battling to the end of the match."

In their third match against NWSL teams over the past three weeks, the Urawa Red Diamonds head coach Takahomi Hory knew they wanted to play high pressure against their American opponents. It was that pressure that allowed Bay FC to capitalize on the team's first score. After winning the ball on a Reds attack, forward Karlie Lema drove towards goal leaving Hocking wide open. An easy touch from Lema gave Hocking all she needed to bury the ball in the back of the net.

From that point on, the game ebbed back and forth with each team grabbing long streaks of momentum. Urawa midfielder Tanno Ririka scored first for the visitors, taking advantage of a mixed up scramble at the 21st minute in front of Bay's goal and tapped the ball in on the backside of play. Her teammate, midfielder Takatsuka Ena, gave her side the lead in the 64th minute with a header out of goalkeeper Emmie Allen's reach.

Following a break for hydration in the 70th minute, Bay FC held the bulk of the game's possession and placed four of the team's six shots on target. Hocking looked for goal in the first minute of added time and was taken down in the penalty box, setting up Conti for the equalizing Penalty Kick. Although Bay FC had one more attack on Urawa's defense, the match ended up in a 2-2 draw.

The team will now set its sights on the Houston Dash as the NWSL regular season begins again Aug. 2 at PayPal Park. The team will use the final 13 matches to once again earn a playoff berth and improve on last year's quarterfinal finish. Kick off for Saturday's match is 7 p.m. PT with the match broadcast on ION.

Bay FC vs Urawa Red Diamonds

July 27, 2025

PayPal Park - San Jose, California

Kickoff: 4 p.m. PT

Weather: 73 degrees, cloudy

Discipline

Bay - Hocking (Caution) 59'

Scoring Summary

BAY - Hocking (Lema) 6'

URA - Ririka 21'

URA - Ena 64'

BAY - Conti (Penalty) 90'+2

Goals 1 2 F

Bay FC 1 1 2

Urawa 1 1 2

Starting Lineups:

BAY FC: Silkowitz (Allen 46'), Malonson, Anderson (Moreau 62'), Hubly, Dydasco ©, Pickett (Shepherd 46'), Bebar, Bailey (Huff 46'), Hocking, Boade © (Paulson 39'), Lema (Conti 35')

Unused Substitutes: Freeman

URAWA: Sakiko, Madoka (Raika 70'), Hana, Wakaba (Kanon 46'), Reina, Fuka (Yuki 87'), Miki (Hanae 87), Chika (Ena 62'), Kotono (Kozue 70'), Ririka (Mizuki 46'), Mei (Satoko 46')

Unused Substitutes: Maya







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.