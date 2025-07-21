NC Courage Match at Orlando Pride Flexed to Prime Video
July 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage road match on Friday, September 19, against the Orlando Pride has been flexed to Prime Video, as announced by the National Women's Soccer League on Monday. The match at Inter&Co Stadium will now kick off at 8 p.m. ET.
This will become the third Courage match on Prime Video this season, joining the August 22 match in Chicago and October 17 at Bay FC. The match was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NWSL+.
The Courage have one more international exhibition match against Chivas de Guadalajara on July 25 before returning to regular season action on August 2 against the San Diego Wave. Tickets for the match are available.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 21, 2025
- Angel City Football Club and Forward Casey Phair Agree to Contract Extension Through 2028 - Angel City FC
- Where to Watch: Euros and WAFCON Enter Final Four as Copa América Femenina Nears Knockout Phase - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Orlando Pride's September 19 Home Match against North Carolina Courage Flexed to Prime Video - Orlando Pride
- NC Courage Match at Orlando Pride Flexed to Prime Video - North Carolina Courage
- Washington Spirit Announces New Fan-Focused Experiences for Second Half of 2025 Season - Washington Spirit
- Racing Transfers Pikkujämsä to Sweden's FC Rosengård - Racing Louisville FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- NC Courage Match at Orlando Pride Flexed to Prime Video
- NC Courage Loan Charlotte Mclean to Tampa Bay Sun FC
- Courage, Tigres play to scoreless draw in rain-shortened friendly
- Match Preview: NC Courage vs. Tigres UANL Femenil
- North Carolina Courage Announce "Courageously Cool Summer"