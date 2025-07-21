Angel City Football Club and Forward Casey Phair Agree to Contract Extension Through 2028

July 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced today that the club has signed 18-year-old forward Casey Phair to a new three-year contract through 2028. As part of Phair's development pathway, she will subsequently be loaned to Djurgårdens IF in Sweden for six months until December 2025.

"Casey is a special young talent, with an exciting future ahead and we are very happy to extend her contract until 2028," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "Casey has grown a lot this season and we now feel it is the perfect time to go and get important game minutes on loan to further develop as a professional. We look forward to having Casey return for the start of next season and having her back in our environment for many years to come."

Since joining ACFC, Phair has earned 109 minutes in six match appearances for the club in all competitions. On April 18, 2025, she became the second youngest player in ACFC history to make her NWSL regular season debut at 17 and 10 months. She also earned key minutes in ACFC's 2024 friendly match against FC Juárez Femenil, where the club bolted to a 7-0 victory at BMO Stadium.

With four goals in 14 caps for the senior South Korea Women's National Team, Phair became the youngest player to make a World Cup debut during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. She is also the first Korean-American to receive a call up to the senior South Korea Women's National Team.

Prior to joining the senior team, Phair competed with the U-17 team, compiling five goals in two games, including a hat trick against Hong Kong in the Women's Asian Cup Qualifier.

Born in South Korea before moving to Exeter, New Hampshire with her parents, Phair later moved to Warren Township, New Jersey, where she started training with Players Development Academy (PDA). She also competed at Pingry School, earning 25 goals in 15 matches her freshman season.







