Washington Spirit Announces New Fan-Focused Experiences for Second Half of 2025 Season

July 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - As the Washington Spirit prepares to enter the race for the NWSL Championship in the second half of the season, the club is introducing a slate of new fan experiences, enhanced matchday themes, fresh retail offerings, and exclusive ticket promotions to rally fans and celebrate the Spirit community across the DMV. Designed to engage the team's diverse fan base, strengthen community connections, and build on the excitement around the team's hunt for the NWSL title, fans can expect an elevated Spirit matchday experience and new ways to support the team.

This midseason momentum will build off a highly successful first half of the season, in which the Spirit saw its season ticket base grow by 71 percent, sold out its home opener in front of a record crowd of 19,254 fans and had three of the top ten crowds in club history at Audi Field. The Spirit tied the record for the best start away from home in NWSL history with five straight wins and currently stands fourth on the NWSL table at 7-4-2. Star Italian forward Sofia Cantore, who has helped lead her team to the semifinals of the Euro 2025, will join the club for the second half of the season. The news of her signing with the Spirit generated significant media buzz, with an estimated total reach of over one billion last month.

To kick off the club's chase for the 2025 NWSL title, the Spirit officially introduced new Head Coach Adrián González last Thursday at a press conference and hosted an open training with more than 3,000 fans in attendance at George Mason University on Saturday.

"We are kicking off our chase for the 2025 NWSL shield and playoffs with a renewed focus and an elevated commitment to delivering excellence both on and off the pitch" said Kim Stone, CEO of the Washington Spirit. "Spirit fans are our lifeblood and the fuel behind our vibrant gameday experience at Audi Field. To thank them for their dedication and to encourage new fans to attend, we are adding exciting new experiences and offers for everyone."

Both existing and new fans can look forward to the following new experiences and offers:

- Your First Match Free: Never been to a Spirit game before? Experience "Rowdy Audi" and everything a matchday at Audi Field has to offer... for FREE! This is your invitation to a Washington Spirit game on us. Sign up today!

- Elevate your Matchday: Fans can expect elevated matchday programming at Audi Field, with each remaining home game featuring themed entertainment, unique giveaways, and fan-forward activations:

- - August 3 - Throwback Night: Spirit bandana giveaway + live 90s/00s hits from Run for Cover at the Spirit Stage

- - August 15 - DC Cares Night presented by CareFirst

- - August 31 - Pride Night: Pennant flag giveaways + drag performances during pregame and halftime shows

- - September 7 - Kicking Women's Cancer presented by Inova & Junior Spirit Youth Soccer Night: + live music from Tyler Goldstein and Band

- - September 28 - Hispanic Heritage Night: Spirit poster giveaway + performances from Latin cultural groups on the Spirit Stage and at halftime

- - October 5 - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Mars & Junior Spirit Youth Soccer Night: Spirit hat and youth t-shirt giveaways + halftime marching band

- - October 18 - CVS Health Day presented by CVS Health: Rally towel and mystery giveaway + special halftime artist performance

- Ticket Promotions for You!: Fan-favorite bundles are back and better than ever for the second half of the season:

- - Ticket & a Drink: One of our most popular offers is returning, now with even more convenience. For select matches, fans can grab their drink inside Audi Field with this special ticket package for only $22.

- - Me + 3: For select games, fans can purchase four tickets for the price of three by selecting "Me + 3" on Ticketmaster.

- - Pride Bundle: Celebrate Pride with us on August 31 and receive a limited-edition Spirit Pride belt bag with a specially priced theme night ticket. Tickets start at $27.

- - Mystery Ticket: For the final regular-season home match on October 18, fans can purchase a special ticket that comes with a surprise item. Mystery giveaways may include a Trinity Rodman bobblehead, Spirit x Barbie belt bag, Inciardi art print, signed items, and more.

- Somos Spirit: The new Spanish-language social media channel of the Washington Spirit, created to honor and connect with the vibrant Hispanic community that is deeply woven into the fabric of our club and the global game. Inspired by the voices of our diverse fans, the backgrounds of our players, and the international language of fútbol, Somos Spirit is more than just a translation, it's a celebration. This platform will serve as a cultural bridge, telling stories that resonate, sharing moments that matter, and bringing our community closer to the spirit of the game with pride and passion.

- Follow on X: @SomosSpirit - Follow on Instagram: @SomosSpirit

- Stay Cool This Summer!: Whether you are at Audi Field or lounging on the couch cheering on the Spirit, this brand-new summer collection is for everyone, full of staple pieces that are both versatile and chic. Stay cool this Summer with our trendy Spirit tank tops, Raglan baby tees, or breathable running shorts. Embrace the Spirit, embrace the Summer - your perfect fan wardrobe awaits!

Additionally, the Spirit is proud to continue to bring new and record-breaking fan moments to Spirit fans in the DMV, including:

- Concacaf Comes to Audi Field: On September 3 and October 15, Spirit fans can cheer on the team in two additional home matches as part of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup. Tickets will go on sale to season ticket holders on July 24 and the general public on July 25.

Stay tuned this week for additional exciting announcements around partnerships that will resonate with the fanbase and bring a series of local community-driven initiatives.

The Washington Spirit's next home match is on August 3 at Audi Field against Portland Thorns FC. For the full schedule, theme night details, and to buy tickets, fans can visit WashingtonSpirit.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.