Orlando Pride's September 19 Home Match against North Carolina Courage Flexed to Prime Video

July 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride's match against the North Carolina Courage on Friday, Sept. 19, at Inter&Co Stadium, presented by Teruya Law, has been flexed to stream nationally on Prime Video. As part of the broadcast shift, kickoff is now set for 8 p.m. ET.

All originally issued tickets for the match will still be valid for the updated time. Any additional questions can be answered by emailing tickets@orlandocitysc.com, while Pride Season Ticket Members can contact their Member Experience Specialist directly.

Single-game tickets for the match, as well as all remaining Pride home games, can be purchased at the link here.

In October 2015, the Orlando Pride was announced as the 10th team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), bringing professional women's soccer to the state of Florida for the first time. The team began play in April 2016, setting a then-league single-game attendance record in its first-ever home game, with 23,403 fans witnessing the Club's first win.

The Pride feature a star-studded roster of domestic and international talent and, in 2024, brought the first professional major league title to the city of Orlando, with the Club winning the NWSL Championship. The season saw the Pride complete the double, winning both the Championship and the NWSL Shield as the best team in the regular season, capping off a historic campaign that set numerous league records. Former Orlando City defender Seb Hines serves as the team's head coach, not only the first Black head coach in the league, but also the first to win both the Championship and the NWSL Shield, and the 2024 NWSL Coach of the Year.

In 2017, the team moved into its privately-owned, soccer-specific venue - Inter&Co Stadium - located in the heart of downtown Orlando, which also serves as the home to the organization's MLS franchise, Orlando City SC.

In July 2021, the Club - which includes the Orlando Pride, Orlando City SC, Orlando City B (MLS NEXT Pro) and Inter&Co Stadium - was purchased by the Wilf Family, who also own the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League.







