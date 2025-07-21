Moscato Leaves Racing Assistant Role for Overseas Head Coaching Job

July 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC assistant coach Carmelina Moscato (left)

Assistant coach Carmelina Moscato has departed the Racing Louisville FC technical staff to pursue a head coaching opportunity with Saudi Arabia's Al Qadsiah.

Moscato, who arrived to Louisville ahead of the 2024 season, brought lofty credentials to Racing. She's a Canadian Hall of Famer who played in World Cups, won medals in international competition and also previously coached Mexico's Tigres to a Liga MX Femenil title in 2022.

Working alongside coach Bev Yanez, Moscato helped Racing Louisville to its best-ever start to a season this year. The team has won five of its last seven games to sit seventh - in a playoff spot - at the campaign's halfway point.

"We're thankful for Carm's contributions here in Louisville and wish her the best of luck as she returns to a head coaching role," said Racing's general manager, Caitlyn Flores Milby. "Carm's experience both as a coach and player raised our team's level. We are fortunate for the time she spent here and everything she has done for the club, and we look forward to seeing her succeed with her new team."

Following Moscato's departure, Yanez will continue to be assisted this season by coaches Mitch Sowerby and Sergio Gonzalez.

Racing Louisville's next game is set for 7 p.m. Thursday against Palmeiras. The Womens' Cup's final - played this summer in Brazil - will stream exclusively on the Vizio WatchFree+ app.

