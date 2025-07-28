Racing Re-Enters the Spotlight with Friday's 'Down the Stretch Night'

July 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC







Racing Louisville FC returns to regular season NWSL play this weekend with its biggest game of the season - and the club is aiming for the crowd to match the occasion.

Louisville hosts the first-place KC Current at 8 p.m. Friday on promotion-packed "Down the Stretch Night." It's an ode both to Racing's namesake horse racing industry and the club's chase for a playoff spot.

The squad is looking to build on its best-ever first half to a season, as Racing won five of its last seven regular season games. Louisville also recently brought home The Women's Cup tournament trophy from Brazil during a hiatus from the NWSL campaign.

"Louisville is a great sports town, and we know what it looks like when the city gets behind a winning team," said Caitlyn Flores Milby, the club's general manager. "We believe we have a playoff-quality team and can't wait to play in front of our home fans as we go down the stretch in our efforts to make history."

Racing-Kansas City will broadcast to a national Prime Video audience, while fans at Lynn Family Stadium should look out for the following on Down the Stretch Night:

- Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the first 2,000 fans can take advantage of a Racing T-shirt and poster giveaway.

- A $2 happy hour on beer, Pepsi products and water will run from 6:30-7:30 at bars throughout the concourse.

- Check out multiple photo ops, including the opportunity to get your picture with The Women's Cup trophy.

- Churchill Downs' bugler and Zambelli Fireworks will welcome the teams to the field before kickoff.

- Select Racing stars including Savannah DeMelo, Taylor Flint and Emma Sears will sign postgame autographs in Lynn Family Stadium's premium club; posters will be provided.

Single game tickets remain available at RacingLouFC.com. The club also offers a Family Pack for groups of 4-6 fans that includes a $15 concession voucher with each ticket; visit RacingLouFC.com/family to purchase.

Those in the community who have never been to a game at Lynn Family Stadium can claim a free ticket thanks to the club's partnership with Kroger. Visit RacingLouFC.com/first for more information.







