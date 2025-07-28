U.S. Women's National Team Will Play for the First Time at CPKC Stadium

July 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The United States Women's National Team is set to make history in Kansas City this fall with its first-ever match at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional team. The USWNT announced today that the match will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. CT, with the opponent to be announced at a later date, as part of a three-match schedule during the FIFA international window. The match will be broadcast on TNT, TruTV and HBO Max in English, on Universo and Peacock in Spanish, and on Westwood One Sports Radio.

"We're incredibly honored to welcome the U.S. Women's National Team to CPKC Stadium for the first time in history," said Angie and Chris Long, co-owners of the Kansas City Current. "Hosting the best U.S. players and this elite USWNT staff in this state-of-the-art venue represents an incredibly special moment in the history of all women's sports. Kansas City shows up for women's sports, and we know our region and CPKC Stadium will deliver an unforgettable atmosphere on an iconic night."

Opened in 2024 as the home of the Kansas City Current, CPKC Stadium has become a global symbol of innovation and investment in women's sports. The venue, located on the Missouri riverfront, was made possible through the leadership of KC Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long, whose vision to elevate women's soccer has transformed the sports landscape in Kansas City and beyond.

"The investment that Angie and Chris Long have made in their club and this venue is massively impressive, important for the future of the women's game in the USA and deserves to be rewarded with a match like this," said USWNT head coach Emma Hayes. "I'm looking forward to my first visit to the stadium and to an amazing atmosphere for the players that the Kansas City fans always bring. CPKC Stadium is a smaller venue than we usually play in, but in this instance, it's important to bring the National Team there."

The match represents a landmark moment for Kansas City soccer fans, who have long supported the growth of the sport. With a capacity of 11,500, CPKC Stadium has sold out every KC Current regular season home match in the National Women's Soccer League. The visit from the USWNT marks a celebration of how far the region has come as a leader in advancing equity and excellence in women's sports.

TICKETS

The presale for these matches will begin on Tuesday, July 29, at 10 a.m. CT and run through Friday, August 1, at 8 a.m. CT. KC Current Season Ticket Members and Current Club Members will have a dedicated presale beginning on Wednesday, July 30, at 10 a.m. CT. In addition, fans can subscribe to KC Current emails for free and will receive early access to purchase tickets beginning on Thursday, July 31, at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 1, at 10 a.m. CT.

Below is a schedule of the KC Current ticket presales:

Ticket Sales Schedule

Presale Date & Start Time

KC Current Season Ticket Member & Current Club Member Presale

Wednesday, July 30 | 10 a.m. CT

KC Current Email List Presale

Thursday, July 31 | 10 a.m. CT

The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Visit HERE for more information about the Current Club.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.