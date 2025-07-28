Bay FC Loans Defender Jordan Brewster to Liga MX Femenil's Club América for Remainder of 2025 Season

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has reached an agreement to send defender Jordan Brewster on loan to Liga MX Femenil side Club América. Brewster will join the Mexico City side for the remainder of the 2025 NWSL season.

"Jordan has been a valuable part of Bay FC's journey, and we're incredibly grateful for everything she's brought to the club, on and off the pitch," said Bay FC Sporting Director Matt Potter. "Club América provides her a fantastic opportunity to continue developing her game in a competitive environment. We'll be following her progress closely and look forward to seeing what the future holds for her."

After beginning her professional career in Sweden in 2023, Brewster joined Bay FC ahead of the club's inaugural season and has appeared in four matches with the club. She tallied her first NWSL appearance in May 2024, before appearing in the club's NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup match vs. Angel City FC July 27 and friendly vs. FC Barcelona at PayPal Park August 26. Brewster tallied her first NWSL start earlier this season, logging 26 minutes vs. Portland Thorns FC June 7.

Bay FC returns to NWSL play this Saturday, August 2 when Houston Dash makes its only scheduled visit to PayPal Park. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT and the contest will be broadcast live on ION. All ticketed fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Trader Joe's x Bay FC Mini Tote Bag. While they are permitted for this match, these bags do not meet the bag policy and entry requirements for PayPal Park and will not be allowed at future matches. Tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.







