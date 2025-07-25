Bay FC Welcomes Urawa Red Diamonds to Bay Area in Summer Series Finale

July 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - After playing to a 1-1 draw in a club friendly last week vs. California rival Angel City FC, Bay FC rounds out its Summer Series slate by welcoming international competition to the Bay Area. Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds visit PayPal Park in the finale of their weeklong American tour that also included stops at Seattle Reign FC and Portland Thorns FC. Saturday's match will not be broadcast, but fans unable to attend the match can follow the club's social channels for updates throughout the contest.

Bay FC returned to the pitch for the first time since June 21 last weekend, playing well to an even scoreline against their SoCal rivals. After Angel City scored first, the club answered just past the halftime break. A flurry of opportunities late almost saw the home side secure the winner before a strong PayPal Park crowd, but the final whistle sounded with the scoreline even at one goal apiece.

A collection of players shined in extended action. Midfielder Jamie Shepherd and forward Catherine Paulson each earned their first starting nods of the 2025 season, showing well to help the club generate opportunities as well as work hard defensively to limit their opponents' chances. Defender Maddie Moreau entered at the break as a substitute and tallied the assist on Penelope Hocking's 57th minute score with a perfectly placed right footed cross from the outer edge of the attacking third.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC forward Catherine Paulson: Paulson shined in her first extended action this season. After signing a new contract to remain with the club through the end of the 2025 calendar, Saturday's friendly marked her first appearance across all competitions this year. The Stanford product threatened early, trying her luck from distance in the first half, but saw her attempt met by the goalkeeper. Defensively, her effort was key to keeping Angel City's changes to a minimum.

Urawa Red Diamonds forward Mei Shimada: The 21-year-old forward found the net Wednesday in Portland after the halftime break. She's scored 22 goals in three seasons since joining the club and appears poised for a breakout this year as her side's top scoring threat follwing the departure of forward Keiko Seike to Brighton last season.

DUTY CALLS

Bay FC forward Asisat Oshoala and the Nigeria Women's National Team continue their quest for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations title. After defeating South Africa in the semifinal round Tuesday, the Super Falcons will take on host nation Morocco in Rabat in the tournament's Final Saturday, July 26. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast in the U.S. on beIN Sports.

OPPONENT REPORT

Urawa Red Diamonds visits the Bay Area in the last of its three-match tour of the U.S. West Coast. July 19, the club took on Seattle Reign, falling 2-1, and Wednesday, played to a 1-1 draw with Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park before falling in a penalty shootout to decide a winner.

While this week's foe is unfamiliar to Bay FC, Urawa Red Diamonds visits the Bay Area with a stellar track record. The club was back-to-back champions of the WE League in 2023 and 2024 and have been among the highest scoring teams in the league since its inception. During its 2024-25 campaign, the club scored 38 goals and finished just five points back of title winners NTV Beleza of Tokyo. The club reached the quarterfinals of the inaugural AFC Women's Champions league in 2024, and are two-time winners of the Empress' Cup, Japan's domestic championship.

HELLO KITTY GIVEAWAY

Announced earlier this week, fans can purchase a special ticket package for the match, giving them access to an exclusive giveaway - a Hello Kitty® x Bay FC bucket hat. Hello Kitty® Ticket Packages start at just $24 and include a match ticket to see Bay FC take on the Urawa Red Diamonds, plus a limited-edition Hello Kitty® x Bay FC bucket hat, available only at Sunday's match. To purchase the Hello Kitty® Ticket Package, please visit: https://bayfc.com/tickets/offers/.







