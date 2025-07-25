Gotham FC Duo Shines on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

July 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Live, from NBC Studios in New York - it's Gotham FC!

Airing late Thursday night, Gotham FC stars Emily Sonnett and Midge Purce were featured guests on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the club and players' first late night TV appearance.

The duo discussed life at Gotham FC, their experience together as teammates, the origin of the nickname "Saucy Sonnett," as well as Purce's Broadway debut and her appearance at Sports Illustrated Swim Week. And Meyers, a soccer fan in his own right, joked about forwards vs. defenders, gentle welcoming rituals for rookies and the time Purce and Sonnett squared off in college.

Gotham FC fans can catch Sonnett and Purce back in action on Aug. 9 at Sports Illustrated Stadium, when Gotham hosts the Washington Spirit as part of NWSL Rivalry Weekend. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET.







