Denver Summit FC in the Community

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced a number of co-branded initiatives throughout the Denver community today in advance of the club's Brand Launch Block Party at McGregor Square (1901 Wazee St, Denver, CO 80202) on Saturday, July 26 at 2 pm MT. As part of Denver Summit FC's name and brand unveiling, the club placed 11 public art sculptures at iconic locations throughout the Mile High City, unveiled a Denver Summit FC-branded RTD-Denver Light Rail Car, and collaborated with key community partners to help introduce Denver's women's professional soccer club.

As part of the club's first founding partnership announcement, Denver Summit FC and CommonSpirit Health have placed 11 Neighborhood Summits around the Denver metro area to help celebrate the launch of Denver's newest sports franchise.

Neighborhood Summits can be found at the following locations:

Denver International Airport

Centennial Center Park

Union Station

McGregor Square

The Denver Zoo

The Tivoli Student Union on the Auraria Campus

Commons Park

César Chávez Park

Skyline Park on 16th Street

Raíces Brewing

Number 38

The public art sculptures will remain around Denver through Thursday, Aug. 7. A map of the Neighborhood Summits is available at denversummitfc.com.

Denver Summit FC worked with RTD-Denver to create a club-branded Light Rail Car. The Denver Summit FC Light Rail will travel throughout the Denver metro area through the club's Opening Day in 2026.

Denver Summit FC will celebrate the team's new identity with a Brand Launch Block Party at McGregor Square on Saturday, July 26, starting at 2 pm MT.

As part of Denver Summit FC's ongoing outreach with the local community, the following partners will be on-site for the club's Brand Launch Block Party.

Lipstick Lovers

Soccer without Borders: CO

DNVR Sports

Gold Crown Foundation

Colorado Soccer Foundation

Colorado Summit Ultimate Frisbee

Denver Summit FC Supporters' Group

Denver Summit Football

The event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. The Brand Launch Block Party will feature music from local, female DJs - DJ CYN and DJ Jen G. The event will have food, drinks, exclusive merchandise, and activities for children of all ages. Additionally, the block party is a chance to hear from Denver Summit FC owners, investors, and executives. McGregor Square is first come, first serve and if the event hits capacity, RSVP does not guarantee entry.

Fans who wish to buy season tickets for Denver Summit FC can do so by placing a deposit at DenverSummitFC.com. Please follow Denver Summit FC on Facebook, Instagram @denversummit_fc, X @denversummitfc, and TikTok @nwsldenver.







