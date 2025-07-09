Denver NWSL to Showcase Name and Crest at Brand Launch Block Party at McGregor Square on Saturday, July 26

July 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver NWSL announced today the club will celebrate the team's new identity with a Brand Launch Block Party at McGregor Square (1901 Wazee St, Denver, CO 80202) on Saturday, July 26 starting at 2pm MT.

The event is free and open to the public. The Brand Launch Block Party will feature music, games, food and drink, exclusive merchandise, and a chance to hear from Denver NWSL owners, investors, and executives. Those interested in attending the free event are kindly asked to RSVP here. McGregor Square is first come, first serve and if the event hits capacity, RSVP does not guarantee entry.

Fans who wish to buy season tickets for the Denver NWSL club can do so by placing a deposit at DenverNWSL.com. Please follow Denver NWSL on Facebook, Instagram @denvernwsl, X @denver_nwsl, and TikTok @nwsldenver.







