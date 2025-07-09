Toyota Joins Forces with the Portland Thorns as a "Community Game Changer" Fueling the Future of Women's Sports

July 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland, OR - In a powerful alignment of purpose, Toyota and the Portland Thorns are proud to announce a dynamic new partnership that positions Toyota as the Exclusive Auto Partner and an official Community Game Changer of the Thorns. More than a brand sponsorship, this partnership reflects Toyota's belief in the power, promise, and potential of women's sports and its role as a catalyst for community change.

Through this multi-faceted partnership, Toyota will take center stage both on and off the field - from fan activations and game day giveaways to deeply impactful community programs that advance equity and inclusion in Oregon and SW Washington.

"This partnership is a powerful statement about what's possible when a global brand like Toyota stands behind women's sports," said Alexis Lee, President of Business Operations for the Portland Thorns. "Toyota's support not only amplifies our impact on the field and in the community, but also validates the strength, influence, and momentum of the women's game and why Portland is at the epicenter of that."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Portland Thorns as a Community Game Changer, reinforcing our commitment to empowering women's sports and fostering community connections. This partnership is more than just a sponsorship; it's an opportunity to drive meaningful change in our neighborhoods," said Russ Humberston Jr., President of the Pacific Northwest Toyota Dealers Association. "Respect for people has always been Toyota's north star. Together, we are fueling a brighter future for women's sports in Portland and beyond."

Fueling the Community: Impact That Matters

At the heart of the partnership is Toyota's title sponsorship of the Ticket to Table program. This unique initiative allows Thorns season ticket holders to donate unused tickets to members of the community who might not otherwise have access to a matchday experience. For every ticket donated, Toyota will donate a meal to a local family in need-tackling both accessibility in sports and food insecurity, one game at a time.

Toyota will also join the Thorns to Fuel Our Fields, a community service day dedicated to revitalizing local soccer fields, giving kids across Portland a clean and safe space to play, dream, and grow.

Fueling Women's Sports: Empowerment in Action

Toyota's commitment extends beyond the pitch through support of the Lead(HER)s of Tomorrow program, which opens doors for young women pursuing careers in coaching, refereeing, and front office roles. Toyota will also support the Thorns Her Voice Council, a local collective helping shape the future of women's sports and advancing community and equity-focused initiatives.

Fueling the Fans: In-Venue Energy and Activation

Fans will feel Toyota's presence in exciting new ways throughout Providence Park. From the Toyota Car Key upgrade experience and the Lucky Row giveaways to the newly Toyota-branded Street Team and Toyota Terrace activations, Toyota will continue to make Thorns home matches a best-in-class fan experience.

Driving Forward, Together

Toyota will showcase co-branded content throughout the season-from the fun and fan-favorite Car Karaoke series with Thorns players, to social campaigns like Going Places with the Thorns, highlighting the journeys and personalities of the athletes off the pitch. The partnership also includes prominent media, digital, and broadcast exposure, ensuring the impact reaches well beyond the stadium.

In becoming a Community Game Changer, Toyota joins a select group of partners dedicated to expanding access, creating opportunity, and cementing Portland as the epicenter of women's sports.

