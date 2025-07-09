Courage, Tigres play to scoreless draw in rain-shortened friendly

July 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Aline Gomes of the North Carolina Courage

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier) Aline Gomes of the North Carolina Courage(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage drew Tigres UANL Femenil, 0-0, in a weather-shortened match Wednesday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The match was called off in the 77' of play due to inclement weather in the area.

Both teams generated a handful of dangerous chances, including close-range shots from Cortnee Vine and Manaka Matsukubo just before the weather delay, but neither could find the back of the net.

Marisa Jordan, making her first start in net of the 2025 season, made multiple big saves to keep the clean sheet.

Match Notes:

Marisa Jordan made her first start of 2025 in the match, while Brooklyn Courtnall made her first start as a professional.

The match was delayed in the 77' due to inclement weather in the area.

Up Next:

The Courage will play Chivas de Guadalajara in a second international exhibition on July 25 before returning to NWSL regular season action on August 2 against San Diego Wave FC. Tickets for both matches are available.

