Houston Dash and NWSL Announce Joint Donation to Support Ongoing Relief Efforts in Texas Hill Country

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and National Women's Soccer League announced today a joint donation to support the ongoing relief efforts following the natural disaster in the Texas Hill Country. This collaboration adds to the ongoing efforts announced today by Houston Dynamo Football Club, who stand in solidarity with our fellow Texans during this difficult time.

"Our hearts are with all those impacted by the devastating floods in the Texas Hill Country. The Houston Dash stand with our fellow Texans - and we're committed to helping our neighbors recover.

In partnership with the NWSL, we're making a donation to support relief efforts and ask fans to join us by giving what they can HERE. Every cent donated to Dynamo & Dash Charities through the link above will go directly to Kerr County Relief Efforts.

Texas shows up. Let's prove it again. Donate now."







