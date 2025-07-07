PTS Media to Stream Houston Dash Friendly on July 8

July 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today that PTS Media will stream the team's upcoming international friendly against Rayadas de Monterrey on Tuesday, July 8, at Shell Energy Stadium.

PTS Media will live stream the match in Spanish across the Deportes Nation digital platform (LINK), providing comprehensive coverage that includes a 30-minute pregame and 30-minute postgame show. The broadcast will highlight player storylines, tactical analysis and exclusive interviews with team personnel from both squads.

The match continues the Dash's ongoing collaboration with PTS Media, who signed on as the official Spanish-language audio broadcaster for the 2025 NWSL season. PTS Media brings more than 30 years of experience covering sports across the Southwest, including professional soccer, college athletics and premier youth tournaments.

PTS Media's broadcast team for Tuesday's match includes Alex Parra (analyst) and Laura Gomez (commentary).

The Dash resume league play on Saturday, Aug. 2 as they travel west to face Bay FC. The PTS Media team will return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Aug. 8 when the Dash host the North Carolina Courage. Tickers for the match and all Dash matches is available at HoustonDash.com.







