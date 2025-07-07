Houston Dash Return to Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday, July 8 to Host Rayadas de Monterrey from Mexico

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday, July 8 to host Club de Futbol Monterrey in an international friendly, following the NWSL's midseason break. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT, marking the first meeting between the two sides since a friendly at Houston Sports Park in 2018.

At the international level, Houston's most recent international fixture was against the Clausura 2025 champions from Mexico, C.F. Pachuca Femenil at Shell Energy Stadium as part of the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. Houston secured a 2-0 victory, finishing the group stage with a 2-1-0 (W-L-D) record in the inaugural edition of the competition. Houston's first victory in the tournament also came at home against a team from Mexico following a 2-1 triumph over Tigres Femenil.

The Dash return to league play on Saturday, Aug. 2 as they travel to California to face Bay FC at PayPal Park. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Aug. 8 to host the North Carolina Courage. Tickets for that match are available on HoustonDash.com.







