NWSL and Houston Dash Announce Broadcast Schedule Flex for September 7

July 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The National Women's Soccer League announced today that the Houston Dash vs. the San Diego Wave FC match on Sept. 7 will now air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and stream on ESPN+.

The match, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, will now kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in to ESPN beginning at 7 p.m. CT for pre-match coverage.







