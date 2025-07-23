Gotham FC Rings the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
July 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
NEW YORK - Gotham FC visited the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday afternoon to participate in the iconic Closing Bell ceremony, celebrating the club's victory in the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup.
Gotham FC general manager and head of soccer operations Yael Averbuch West rang the bell alongside players Sofia Cook, Taryn Torres, Bruninha, Khyah Harper and Sarah Schupansky and members of the Gotham FC organization.
Prior to the ceremony, Averbuch West delivered brief remarks commemorating Gotham FC's latest title and reflecting on the continued growth of women's soccer - marking another milestone for the club and the sport during the historic moment on Wall Street.
Gotham FC returns to NWSL play on Aug. 1, traveling to Chicago before returning home for its much-anticipated rivalry match against the Washington Spirit on Aug. 9 at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
