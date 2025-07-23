Portland Thorns Legend Christine Sinclair to Become First Player Inducted into Thorns Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 4 at Providence Park

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns legend Christine Sinclair will become the first Thorns player inducted into the Thorns Hall of Fame during a ceremony held on Saturday, October 4 at Providence Park before the Thorns' match against Bay FC. Fans looking to celebrate Sinclair's extraordinary and impactful 25-year career can purchase tickets now at thorns.com/tickets. The match is currently scheduled to kickoff at 7 pm PT.

Sinclair helped cement Portland as the most successful NWSL team and a global superpower in women's soccer, captaining the side since the inaugural 2013 season to three NWSL Championships (2013, 2017, 2022), two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021), the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup, the 2021 Women's International Champions Cup and the 2020 Fall Series.

At the end of her 12-year career with the Thorns, Sinclair established herself as the Club's all-time leading goal scorer with 79 goals across all NWSL competitions which is the second-most goals scored by an NWSL player. She holds Portland's record for most matches played (237), games started (215), minutes played (18,579) and penalty goals (10) as well as 19 assists which is third-most in Thorns history.

Representing the Canadian Women's National Team, Sinclair led her country to six consecutive FIFA Women's World Cups (highlighted by a fourth-place finish in 2003) and qualified to four consecutive Summer Olympics, bringing home the Gold Medal in 2021. Sinclair also helped Canada win the 2010 Concacaf Women's Championship and 2011 Pan American Games.

An 8-time FIFA World Player of the Year nominee and 14-time Canada Women's Soccer Player of the Year, she scored a record 190 goals - the most international goals by a male or female player - and assisted 54 in 331 appearances for Canada. In 2025, she will be inducted into both the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame and Canada Sports Hall of Fame.

Sinclair first arrived in Portland in 2001 when she committed to the University of Portland, netting a program-record 110 goals and 32 assists in 94 appearances to guide the Pilots to two National Championships (2002, 2005). As a Pilot, she was awarded collegiate soccer's highest individual honor - the MAC Hermann Trophy - in 2004 and 2005.

Sinclair's early club career began in Vancouver, where she had stints with the Angels in the Women's Premier Soccer League (2000) and the Whitecaps (formerly Breakers) in the USL W-League (2001-02, 2006-08), winning the league in 2006. Upon graduating from the University of Portland, Sinclair was drafted by FC Gold Pride as the 8 th overall pick ahead of the inaugural 2009 season of Women's Professional Soccer (WPS). She would lift the WPS Championship twice, with Gold Pride in 2010 and Western New York Flash in 2011.







