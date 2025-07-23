San Diego Wave FC Announces Time Change for Home Match against Houston Dash

July 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that its match against Houston Dash, scheduled for Sunday, September 7 at Snapdragon Stadium, will now kick off at 5:30 p.m. PT instead of the originally scheduled 5:00 p.m. PT start time. The match will now be on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and streamed on ESPN+. The Club announced on June 24 that Alex Morgan's No. 13 jersey will officially be retired, making her the first player in Wave history to receive this honor.

Tickets for the match, presented by Alaska Airlines, are available.







