Washington Spirit Announces Partnership with Giant Food

July 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit announced today a new partnership with Giant Food, the leading regional grocery chain serving the greater Washington, D.C. area. Through this partnership, Giant will support key community-focused initiatives and Spirit theme nights, including Salute to Service and Pride, celebrating those who serve and championing inclusion and belonging.

"We are thrilled to welcome Giant Food as a proud partner of the Washington Spirit," says Doug Vinci, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Washington Spirit. "Giant is a brand that shares our deep commitment to giving back to the DMV community. We look forward to bringing impactful initiatives to life and engaging Spirit fans along the way."

As part of the partnership, the Spirit and Giant will co-host a community event this summer at the Giant Food Pantry in Southeast DC, where Spirit players will help raise awareness and support access to essential resources for local families.

"Being active in the community is important to Giant, and this partnership will allow us to give back to the communities we serve," says Felis Andrade, Director of External Communications and Community Relations at Giant. "The Washington Spirit is important to the DC sports scene, and we are excited to support their efforts to engage fans, promote inclusivity, and strengthen local connections. We look forward to working together to make a positive impact on and off the field."

The Washington Spirit's next home match is on August 3 at Audi Field against Portland Thorns FC. For the full schedule, theme night details and to buy tickets, fans can visit WashingtonSpirit.com.







