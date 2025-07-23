Washington Spirit Hosts Community Donation Event, Gifts $100,000 to Club Community Partners

July 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - In celebration of Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang receiving the ESPN Sports Philanthropist of the Year award last week, the Washington Spirit donated $50,000 each to club community partners Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington (BGCGW) and DC Scores at an event in Southeast DC Wednesday morning. There to represent the Spirit were sophomore stars Croix Bethune and Makenna Morris who spoke to young students from BGCGW and led them in soccer drills.

"It's important for the Washington Spirit to be here today because we have an opportunity to dedicate the Washington Spirit Garden at the FBR Boys & Girls Club location," said Spirit VP of Fan Growth & Community RaShauna Hamilton. "We're so excited to bring our players to have a chance to do a soccer clinic [with the kids at Boys & Girls Club], to show them some gardening skills and to support them in all that they're doing to support our youth in and around our city."

Taking place at FBR Clubhouse, the event saw the Spirit gift representatives from two of its closest community partners with the donation before moving to the Clubhouse's rear garden. BGCGW renamed this space the "Washington Spirit Garden" to signify the strong connection and continuing growth between the organizations.

Bethune and Morris joined the kids from BGCGW in attendance to work in the new planters in the Washington Spirit Garden before heading to the venue's front field for some soccer. Jen Hsin, a DC Scores Executive Board Member also spoke and took part in the event.

"The giving back part is important, I want to be that role model that [kids] can look up to," said Bethune. "Kids are funny, they're fun to be around and it's always a good time."

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington and DC Scores continue to be important community partners for the Spirit as the club works to keep building its connection with the DC area. The Spirit will be back in action at Audi Field on Sunday, August 3 when the side takes on Portland Thorns FC. Single match tickets are available.







