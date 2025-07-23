Spirit adds Lauren Gogal as national team replacement, moves Ashley Hatch to season-ending injury list

July 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has made two roster moves ahead of the team's return to regular season play in August, the club announced today. Defender Lauren Gogal signed with the Spirit as a national team replacement (NTR) player and will be with the club through August 20. Forward Ashley Hatch has been added to the season-ending injury (SEI) list as she begins maternity leave from the active roster.

Gogal signs with the Spirit after having spent part of 2025 preseason with the team as a non-roster training camp invitee. Most recently, Gogal played four seasons at Virginia Tech, appearing in 63 matches for the Hokies. Across nearly 4,000 minutes of action, the midfielder/defender hybrid tallied eight goal contributions and led her school to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history her senior season. A DMV native, Gogal is originally from Haymarket, Virginia.

Hatch, who announced her pregnancy on July 15, will miss the remainder of the 2025 season as she and her husband Jeff await the arrival of their first child. The star forward will continue to train with the team in a limited capacity during her maternity leave.

Fans' next chance to see their favorite Spirit players in action will be on Sunday, August 3 when the team returns to regular season play. Facing off against Portland Thorns FC, the Spirit will host its first-ever Throwback Day at Audi Field. Single match tickets are available.







