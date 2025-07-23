Portland Thorns Sign Midfielder Naomi Powell to Short-Term Contract

July 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that midfielder Naomi Powell has signed a short-term contract through August 2025.

Powell will be available for selection for Portland's friendlies against Urawa Red Diamonds on Wednesday, July 23 and Seattle Reign FC on Saturday, July 26. Tickets for both matches can be purchased online at thorns.com/tickets.

The 26-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native arrives in Portland after a combined four-year stint abroad in England and Scotland. She most recently played for Hearts FC, scoring twice in 14 matches for the Scottish side during the 2024/25 Scottish Women's Premier League (SWPL) season. Powell's Scottish football career began during the 2023/24 SWPL season with Hibernian FC where she played 28 games and tallied six assists.

Her first stint across the pond in 2021 was with England's Nottingham Forest where she made 60 appearances and lifted both the FA Women's National League Cup and the Northern Premier Division title in 2022/23.

Powell played four seasons at North Carolina State University between 2017-2021, notching three assists in 21 matches to help the Wolfpack clinch consecutive appearances to the NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament each season she was there.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.