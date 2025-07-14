Portland Thorns Defender Mallie McKenzie Signs Contract Extension

July 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns defender Mallie McKenzie

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that defender Mallie McKenzie has signed a one-year contract extension through the 2026 season.

McKenzie, 24, signed for Portland at the start of the 2024 season after impressing as a non-roster invitee in preseason. As a rookie, she started all matches for the Thorns in the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup and registered her first career assist in the tournament before making her NWSL league debut a month later. McKenzie also contributed in Portland's advancement to the 2024/25 Concacaf W Champions Cup Finals.

McKenzie signed her first contract extension with Portland through 2025 in the offseason and has since made regular appearances for the Thorns on the pitch, playing in 12 of 15 matches across all competitions this year.

As a result of Portland's exemplary success since its inaugural 2013 season - the Thorns are the league's winningest team with honors that include a record three NWSL Championships (2013, 2017, 2022), two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021), and an NWSL Challenge Cup (2021) - McKenzie's decision to extend with Portland was a straightforward decision.

"I'm so excited to continue my professional career with the Thorns," McKenzie said. "The club provides the best environment to further my development while getting to play in front of the best fans in the league at Providence Park. Our team has amazing chemistry, and I have fallen in love with the city of Portland. I am thrilled to be here another year."

