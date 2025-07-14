Where to Watch: Gotham FC Players in Euro Quarterfinals, WAFCON and Copa América Femenina

July 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Competitions heat up around the globe, as the UEFA Women's EURO enters the quarterfinals and the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and Copa América Femenina are in the midst of the group stage.

The Euros pick up on Thursday when defender Jess Carter and England take on Sweden in the tournament quarterfinals. Esther Gonzalez, who currently leads the Euros Golden Boot race with four goals, looks to lead Spain past Switzerland on Friday, with Ann-Katrin Berger and Germany facing an undefeated France on Saturday.

Gotham FC players Stella Nyamekye (Ghana) and Gabi Portilho (Brazil) are in the group stages of their continental championships, too.

Below is the full schedule of this week's international matches featuring Gotham FC players, along with broadcast information:

Monday, July 14 Ghana vs. Tanzania - 3 p.m. ET beIN Sports, fuboTV

Wednesday, July 16 Bolivia vs. Brazil - 5 p.m. FS1, fuboTV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Thursday, July 17 Sweden vs. England - 3 p.m. ET FOX

Friday, July 18 Spain vs. Switzerland - 3 p.m. ET FOX

Saturday, July 19 France vs. Germany - 3 p.m. ET FOX

