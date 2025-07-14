San Diego Wave FC Community Relations June Spotlight

San Diego Wave FC spent the month of June celebrating Black History Month, hosting the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, connecting with young female athletes, and dedicating time and resources to our continued community partners in San Diego. Read more about our latest community projects and sign up here to volunteer with future events if interested.

Friday, June 6 - San Diego Wave FC staff and volunteers teamed up with We Clean Trails for a beach cleanup in honor of World Oceans Day (June 8th). The group focused their efforts around Bonita Cove and the Mission Beach/Belmont Park area-bringing things full circle as our 2025 jersey launch also took place on the sand in Mission Beach. In just two hours, the team collected 157.5 pounds of litter.

June 3 - 6 - Wave FC was proud to sponsor a women's outdoor soccer team for this year's United States Police & Fire Championships (USPFC), held at Town Center Community Park East in Santee. The Club provided team jerseys in support of the dedication and service our local first responders demonstrate every day. The team was composed of women representing San Diego Police, Corrections, and Fire Departments and we're thrilled to share they brought home the bronze.

Wednesday, June 11 - San Diego Wave FC and the Alex Morgan Foundation, along with the U.S. Soccer Foundation, celebrated the opening of Rancho Family YMCA's newest mini-pitch. This marked the Club's second re-developed soccer pitch that has been designed to help expand the access of safe spaces for kids to play and empower the next generation of female athletes.

Thursday, June 12 - Wave FC's Community Relations team, alongside volunteers, supported community partner the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) during their food distribution event. Together, the team helped sort, bag, and distribute food to active-duty military personnel and their families.

Friday, June 13 - The Wave partnered with Humble Design for a special Day of Joy, transforming a new living space into a true home for two young women after overcoming the challenges of housing insecurity. The resilient individuals are now working full-time, preparing to begin school, and stepping into an exciting new chapter in their very first apartment. In collaboration with Humble Design, our team helped furnish and thoughtfully decorate the space-bringing warmth, comfort, and a deep sense of belonging to every room.

Tuesday, June 17 - The community team, alongside a group of San Diego Wave volunteers, returned to Ronald McDonald House of San Diego to assist in the kitchen-prepping, cooking, and serving lunch to the families staying at the House.

Wednesday, June 18 - San Diego Wave forward Kyra Carusa, this year's Lauren Holiday Impact Award nominee, with The Athlete Academy Foundation, visited Hoover High School to bring Kyra's service project to life. This initiative, created as part of Kyra's Impact Award nomination, was made possible through the support of Vanessa Stahley, who opened Hoover High's field and counseling center to host the event, along with Greg Camarillo, founder of The Athlete Academy Foundation, and the inspiring young female athletes of Hoover High. More details about Kyra's project will be shared in the coming months.

Thursday, June 19 - San Diego Wave partnered with Chula Vista Brewery, the only San Diego County Black owned brewery, in celebration of Juneteenth, to host a community fundraiser. Defender Kennedy Wesley attended the free community event to participate in a meet & greet with fans and help raise money as every dollar spent was matched by the Club and donated to the Cooper Family Foundation.

Friday, June 20 - The Wave was honored to welcome another group of incredible TAPS families and staff for their second club visit. The day began with a stop at the Wave FC facility, where they had the opportunity to watch training, meet the players, interact with the coaching staff and spend some meaningful time together.

Following their visit to training, the group toured the USS Anchorage, made possible through our military partnership with LT Grace "GLITTERS" Kording, Commander for Naval Surface Force.

The TAPS group then made it out to San Diego Wave's match at Snapdragon Stadium, thanks to Alaska Airlines, who donated 1 million airline miles to help bring these families together. The San Diego Zoo additionally contributed to the organizations trip, generously providing tickets so the families could enjoy a beautiful Saturday at the park.

Sunday, June 22 - San Diego Wave hosted its first-ever Pups at the Pitch match, sponsored by e.l.f. cosmetics. The Club partnered with the Animal Pad who brought in adoptable dogs for the Wave FC players to walk into Snapdragon Stadium with ahead of their match. Throughout the night, the Animal Pad set up around the stadium for fans to meet with additional adoptable dogs in hopes of finding them forever homes.

Friday, June 27 - The Wave's community team completed its third litter removal with Adopt-A-Highway, helping to keep the Genesee Avenue on- and off-ramps clean and clear of trash and debris.

Monday, June 30 - Wave FC was invited to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Training Facility, where the community relations team had the opportunity to meet some of the new recruits and provide lunch for the training staff. This is part of a monthly commitment the Club has to the SDFD firehouses to deliver lunch to the hardworking firefighters who serve our community and who also cover the cost of their own meals while on duty.







