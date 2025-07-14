Gotham FC Signs Boade, Duran as National Team Replacement Players

July 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has signed midfielder Meg Boade and defender Kayla Duran as National Team Replacement Players, the club announced Monday in partnership with Dove.

Boade, 23, most recently played for the Washington Spirit, appearing in three NWSL matches this season, including two starts. She scored in her most recent appearance on May 17, helping the Spirit secure a 3-3 draw against the Utah Royals.

Prior to her professional career, Boade spent four seasons at Northwestern University before transferring to UCLA for her graduate year. She had a breakout season with Northwestern in 2023, earning First Team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive year and setting the program's single-season assist record with 14.

Duran began her collegiate career in 2018 at Boston College, where she was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team. She transferred to Brown University in 2021 and was named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year while helping the team secure its second straight conference title. In 2022, she repeated as a First Team All-Ivy selection and anchored a defense that allowed just 0.72 goals per game, contributing to Brown's third consecutive Ivy League title. She completed her college career at the University of Southern California in 2023.

Both Boade and Duran will be eligible for Gotham FC's next match on Friday, Aug. 1, against Chicago Stars FC.







