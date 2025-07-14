Halftime Hijinks: Team Storm Prevails in Fourth Annual Kansas City Current Media Game at Teal Rising Cup

July 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The media had their moment on Saturday at CPKC Stadium during halftime of the match between Kansas City Current vs. Palmeiras in the Teal Rising Cup, presented by Visit Missouri. Under the lights and in front of a fired-up crowd, almost 60 members from across the region, split between Team Heartland and Team Storm, squared off in a fierce five-minute showdown fueled by pride, excitement and a little chaos.

Led by captains McKenzie Nelson of KSHB 41 (Team Heartland) and Jillian Carroll Letrinko of Kansas City Current Radio (Team Storm), both squads took the field with plenty of flair. NFL on CBS broadcaster and former Chiefs legend Trent Green served as the celebrity referee, keeping the match spicy as he handed out two yellow cards.

Team Storm struck first with a goal from Lux from 101 the Fox, who capitalized after getting behind 25 opposing players and finding the back of the net. Lux's goal sent Team Storm into a raucous celebration, with the full team taking a seat in front of goal and mimicking rowing a boat. Just when Heartland began pressing high for an equalizer, Telemundo KC's Steve Downing sealed the deal with a second goal, finishing the match 2-0 and sending Team Storm into full celebration mode.

Goalkeeper Mac Jameson from OUTFRONT Media, who stood tall between the posts for Team Storm, walked away with Media Game MVP honors after securing the shutout win.

Bringing even more energy to the field, the Most Spirited honors went to Wes Underwood from the Sports Timeout Podcast (Team Heartland) and Lux (Team Storm), whose enthusiasm, flair, and undeniable love for the media game could not go unnoticed. Meanwhile, the Best Smack Talk awards were earned by Downing (Team Storm) and the Linn County Leader's Lennon Barnes (Team Heartland) with quick-witted social media posts. Whether hyping up their teammates or throwing playful jabs at the competition, these four brought personality and fun that made the 2025 Media Game truly unforgettable.

No injuries were reported. Good fun was had by all.







