Kansas City Current Fully Launches Second Team, Kansas City Current II

August 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has formally launched its second team, Kansas City Current II, the club announced on Monday. With the establishment of Current II, the Kansas City Current becomes the first National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club to fully form a second team. The creation of the second team is further testament to the Current's long-term commitment to player development, performance excellence and becoming the preeminent women's football club in the world.

"When we founded the Kansas City Current, we set out with the mission to be the best women's football club in the world," said Kansas City Current co-owners and co-founders Angie and Chris Long. "That bold vision requires innovation and setting the bar at every level. Kansas City Current II is an exciting next step in this journey. The launch of Current II represents our promise to everyone - our players, coaches, fans, community and, most importantly, the next generation. This is just the beginning of a true pathway from grassroots to greatness, right here in Kansas City."

Kansas City Current II is a full-time, fully funded team that will partner with the Kansas City Current to build the future of women's soccer. The launch of Current II will bridge youth and college players to top-tier soccer, reinforcing the club's vision of a complete development pathway from grassroots to professional.

Under the direction of Kansas City Current II head coach Vasil Ristov, the second team will mirror the first team in terms of training and periodization through training sessions, resources, matches and friendlies. Current II will have a fully dedicated staff, nutritional support, a designated strength and conditioning program, facilities and more.

"The launch of Kansas City Current II is further evidence that the Current is not only committed to the future of women's soccer but continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in women's sports," said Ryan Dell, Kansas City Current head of soccer operations. "Current II will connect youth and college players to the highest levels of the sport, and young talent will walk the same path with the same standard of facilities and resources as the pros. All players, whether a first-team veteran or a rising star in the youth ranks, have the tools to develop and thrive within the Kansas City Current organization."

Kansas City Current II will have best-in-class facilities to support year-round development. A state-of-the-art Performance Center, which will double indoor training capacity, will include speed and agility training spaces, dedicated treatment and recovery spots, meeting spaces and a lounge. Additionally, Current II will serve as primary tenant in the new Riverside Stadium, a 2,000-seat venue complete with two locker rooms, meeting spaces, treatment facilities, fan amenities and a FIFA certified pitch with heated pitch technology. The Current is also adding four new grass pitches at the training site, bringing its total investment to 12 grass and turf pitches for professional and youth.

On July 17, the Kansas City Current announced its next phase of development in Riverside, Mo., as the club continues to invest in the future of women's soccer and the state of Missouri. The next phase of growth includes Riverside Stadium, the Performance Center and the expansion of the Current's grass and turf pitches. All three facilities, which bring the Current's total investment in player facilities in Riverside to $52 million, are set to open by the end of the year and will support the growth of the club's expanded programming, including Current II.

Kansas City Current II will base out of the team facilities in the Performance Center and Riverside Stadium upon the completion of the new facilities. Until then, the second team will operate out of the Academy Building adjacent to The University of Kansas Health System Training Center - home of the Kansas City Current - in Riverside. With over 2,000 square feet of space, the Academy Building includes direct access to pitches, a meeting space, two team locker rooms, a referee locker room, two auxiliary restrooms and a combined medical and gym space.

Current II is set to begin training on Monday, Aug. 4. Schedule and roster information will be announced at a later date.







