Player Spotlight: Tanaka Ignites the Attack, Del Fava and Riehl Anchor the Backline

August 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Utah Royals FC left Florida with a hard-earned draw against reigning NWSL Champions and Shield holders, the Orlando Pride. In a scrappy match marked by seven yellow cards and a lightning delay, the Royals left everything on the field. A standout performance from Mina Tanaka combined with the return of defensive duo Kate Del Fava, and Kaleigh Riehl led the way for Utah.

MINA

Tanaka scores her second goal of the season in the 5th minute, giving Utah an early lead. Receiving the ball in a sea of citrus jerseys, Tanaka turned brilliantly, scanned the field, and noticed Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse off the line, perfectly lofting a left-footed shot over the 6'1" English shot-stopper.

Tanaka contributed far more than just a goal-linking play in the attacking third and finishing the match with a 100% pass completion rate in that area. Nearly adding another in the 74th minute, Tanaka once again caught Moorhouse off the line, but this time the shot clips the crossbar and stays out.

KATE & KALEIGH

Del Fava and Riehl partnered in the backline for the first time in the 2025 NWSL season. Rookie debutant Mia Justus, positioned behind the experienced center-back duo, provided a strong spine for the Utah defense. Facing one of the most productive attacks in the league, led by Barbra Banda, Del Fava and Riehl had to be sharp throughout the match to contain a versatile front line. The performance was even more impressive considering neither defender conceded a single foul-Del Fava across the full 90 minutes and Riehl through 63.

Del Fava captained the squad and led by example, putting on a defensive masterclass. Her night was highlighted by a goal-saving headdr clearance in the 90th minute that preserved a crucial point. She finished with the second-highest passing accuracy on the team, completing 85.7% of her 42 passes. Playing on the front foot against a fast and dynamic attack, she also recorded a joint team-high three interceptions.

Riehl's start marked her first of the season after missing time due to injury. She made her 2025 debut on June 13, logging 14 minutes against Gotham FC. A key piece for the Royals heading into the second half of the season, Riehl returned as if she had never left. In her 63 minutes on the pitch, she posted a team-high 87.9% pass completion rate on 33 attempts-one of which was an assist to Tanaka.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.