Wintrust Joins Chicago Stars FC Lakefront Faceoff Match as Presenting Partner

August 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars today named Wintrust Financial Corporation as the club's presenting partner for the Lakefront Faceoff match taking place September 7 at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. The Lakefront Faceoff match, presented by Wintrust, features a rematch between the Chicago Stars and 2024 National Women's Soccer League Champion, Orlando Pride.

"Wintrust is proud to deepen our commitment to women's sports and the Chicago community as the presenting partner of the Lakefront Faceoff," said Amy Yuhn, Executive Vice President and Chief Brand, Engagement & Impact Officer at Wintrust. "This match at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, in partnership with Northwestern University, represents everything we value: local pride, opportunity and progress. As the Stars bring their energy to the lakefront, we're honored to stand beside them in creating unforgettable moments for fans and the future of the game."

"Wintrust has been an incredible partner for the Chicago Stars and as a supporter of women's sports," said Sara Arnold, Chicago Stars FC Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "They have supported many of our community and player led initiatives in and around the city of Chicago and we're thrilled to partner with them further for this marquee match on the lakefront."

Wintrust was named the front-of-jersey partner of the Chicago Stars in 2024 and is currently in their second year as a partner- with the club. Over the last 18 months, and continuing throughout the rest of 2025, Wintrust has partnered with the Stars to increase the club's community efforts around Chicagoland. Most recently, the prominent Midwest bank was the presenting partner of the Chicago Stars' Future Stars Fest, a series of community clinics hosted on the South, North and West sides of the city that hopes to serve over 750 Chicago children.

In addition to helping the club's community efforts, Wintrust has fully supported Chicago Stars player initiatives. Over two seasons, Chicago Stars players have selected causes that are near and dear to their hearts and worked with organizations around the city to make an impact. This year, Stars players selected: Sarah's Circle, an organization that provides a full continuum of services for women, including housing, life necessities, and supportive services, to help them permanently end their homelessness; Women's Business Development Center whose mission is to support and accelerate business development and growth, targeting women and serving all business owners, in order to strengthen their participation in, and impact on, the economy and; Girls on the Run Chicago, a nonprofit organization designed to enhance participants' social, emotional and physical skills to successfully navigate life experiences.

The Chicago Stars take on the Orlando Pride in the Lakefront Faceoff match, presented by Wintrust, September 7 at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. The match will feature powerhouse players like Julia Grosso, Ludmila and Alyssa Naeher for Chicago, while the defending champions will have Angelina, Barbra Banda and Marta ready to put on a show. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. CT and tickets are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.