Chicago Stars FC Comes from Behind to Earn Draw Against Gotham FC

August 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC battled back tonight against Gotham FC to earn a 1-1 draw. Midfielder, Julia Grosso, connected with forward, Ally Schlegel, connected in the 68th minute to score the club's match-tying goal.

Chicago started the match sporting a new formation for the team. Lining up in a 4-4-2 diamond formation, the Stars came out on the front foot, looking to take the attack to Gotham. A very back and forth first half saw both teams take three shots, all from inside the box, a near identical passing accuracy for the two teams and three yellow cards between the two sides. Chicago's best chance came near the end of the first half when Ally Schlegel found some space and took a shot that went past Gotham's keeper, but smacked off the woodwork. Unfortunately for the Stars, the half didn't end nil-nil after Gotham's Sarah Schupansky sent a mid-height cross into Chicago's 18-yard box that found the head of Khyah Harper and the back of the net to give Gotham the lead at the half.

Coming out for the second half, Chicago turned up the pressure on Gotham. Forward, Shea Groom, came in at the half for Chicago to replace Manaka Hayashi who was carded in the first half. Within the first 10 minutes, Chicago took multiple shots at the goal showing the visitors that they would not go out without a fight. In the 57th minute, Ludmila got on the ball, slipped but recovered quickly to send a cross to Jenna Bike who was making a backpost run. Bike received the ball and quickly touched it to Ally Schlegel who was more centrally positioned and ripped a shot at goal. A fingertip save by Berger, though, kept the Stars off the scoreboard for the moment. Almost 10 minutes later, Chicago earned another corner kick from the left side of the pitch. Shea Groom took a short touch to Julia Grosso who was unmarked, took a touch and sent a cross right at Ally Schlegel. The forward used all her ariel prowess to get her head on the ball and put it in the back of the net to tie the match. Gotham turned up the urgency hoping to walk away with the win, but goal line saves by Sam Staab and an incredible save from Alyssa Naeher kept Gotham out of the net.

Chicago and Gotham end their season series with two draws. Chicago now prepares to welcome Bay FC August 10 for the NWSL's rivalry weekend.

MATCH NOTES:

Ally Schlegel made her 50th NWSL regular-season appearance tonight

Cari Roccaro made her 56th consecutive regular-season appearance with the Stars tonight

Alyssa Naeher made her first appearance since May 24 and her first since coming off the 45-day injury list

For Naeher, tonight marked her 153rd appearance for the Stars, moving her past Arin Wright alone into 2nd place in club history

Defender, Kathrin Hendrich, made her NWSL debut tonight

Ally Schlegel's 68th minute goal is the latest goal for Chicago this season

Interim Head Coach, Ella Masar, earned her first point as a head coach in any capacity in the NWSL

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC vs. Bay FC, August 10, 2025, at 1 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 0 1 1

GFC 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

CHI: 68' Ally Schlegel (Julia Grosso)

GFC: 39' Khyah Harper (Sarah Schupansky)

Disciplinary Report

CHI: 25' Manaka Hayashi (Yellow Card), 36' Ludmila (Yellow Card)

GFC: 13' Nealy Martin (Yellow Card)

Lineups

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham, Sam Staab, Cari Roccaro (66' Kathrin Hendrich), Natalia Kuikka, Maitane, Julia Grosso, Manaka Hayashi (46' Shea Groom), Ally Schlegel (86' Bea Franklin), Jenna Bike (72' Nádia Gomes), Ludmila

GFC: Ann-Katrin Berger, Lilly Reale, Emily Sonnett, Jaelin Howell, Taryn Torres, Sarah Schupansky, Nealy Martin (46' Mandy Freeman), Rose Lavelle (62' Katie Stengel), Midge Purce (18' Bruninha), Jess Carter (77' Sofia Cook), Khyah Harper (62'Geyse)

