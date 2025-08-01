Bay FC Kick off Second Half vs. Houston Dash at PayPal Park

August 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC returns to regular season competition this week as the NWSL resumes play following its summer break. Houston Dash makes its only scheduled visit to PayPal Park this season as the two clubs face off for the second time in 2025. The match is part of an ION doubleheader, with Kylen Mills and Sebastian Salazar hosting the ION Studio Show pregame followed by kickoff at 7 p.m. PT with Maura Sheridan and Merritt Mathias on the call.

Bay FC enters the second half with confidence after a pair of positive performances in friendly matches. Draws vs. Angel City FC July 19, and Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds July 27 saw the squad show well, with Penelope Hocking scoring twice. Nearly every member of the squad saw action, reinforcing the depth of the roster heading into the season's latter half. The club sits within three points of the playoff line, ready to kick off its run to the 2025 NWSL Playoffs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC forward Penelope Hocking: Hocking has been in strong form lately, finding the net in each of the club's Summer Series friendlies vs. Angel City and Urawa Red Diamonds. She found the net in Houston May 24, as well as in the club's last regular season contest June 21 at Gotham FC. The feisty forward has contributed to at least one goal in five of the past six regular season matches and seven of the past eight across all competitions.

Houston Dash midfielder Delanie Sheehan: Sheehan caught fire in her club's two friendlies in July, scoring in both games against Rayadas de Monterrey and Carolina Ascent FC. The Bay Area native has scored one goal and tallied one assist in league play this season, her first with Houston.

ROSTER MOVE

Earlier this week, Bay FC announced defender Jordan Brewster has been loaned to Liga MX Femenil side Club América for the remainder of the 2025 season. The Ohio native has joined the Mexico City club through the end of the calendar year. Brewster appeared in one match this season, earning the starting nod June 7 vs. Portland Thorns FC and playing 26 minutes.

GAMERO PLACED ON SEI LIST

Bay FC has placed forward Onyeka Gamero on the Season-Ending Injury List. The Southern California native joined Bay FC via transfer from FC Barcelona July 15 and has been recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered while she was in Spain. After evaluating her progress, the club will focus on her recovery as the regular season resumes.

A CONTINENTAL CHAMPION

Following this summer's international competitions, Bay FC forward Asisat Oshoala comes out of the international break as a champion. With Nigeria at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in July, she appeared in four contests and scored one goal as the Super Falcons lifted the title, defeating Morocco in the final match. Oshoala faced off against Bay FC teammate Racheal Kundananji (Zambia) in the quarterfinals, defeating the Copper Queens 5-0.

TABLE UPDATE

Bay FC enters Week 14 with 15 points, just three back of Gotham FC at the playoff line and well within striking distance. The second half of the campaign could see a lot of shuffling, as just six points separate sixth place from 11th. North Carolina Courage and Angel City FC also sit in a similar position, sitting at 18 and 15 points, respectively.

OPPONENT REPORT

Houston enters the match in 12th place in the league standings on three wins, eight defeats and two draws. The club closed the first half of the season on a tough run of form, going without a win since May 11, a run of five games. The club and dropped three straight to close the first half from June 7 to 21.

Form aside, the club has been tough to beat throughout this season and seldom backs off, going without a score just three times in the first half of the campaign. Houston played a pair of their own summer friendlies during the break, defeating Mexico's Rayadas de Monterrey 4-0 and USL Super League club Carolina Ascent FC 2-0. The two victories should give them confidence as they start their own quest to march up the table and shake up the playoff picture in the second half.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - BAY vs HOU

Bay FC and Houston played to an eventful 2-2 draw in their first matchup May 24 at Shell Energy Stadium. The hosts pulled ahead first, scoring in the 33rd minute, but Bay FC roared back after the break with two goals in ten minutes from Penelope Hocking and Rachel Hill. Houston would spoil the party late, however, scoring with two minutes remaining in the second half to send both sides home level.

Each side claimed a victory over the other in 2024. Bay FC's inaugural home match ended with fireworks as the two sides traded stoppage time scores, ending in a Houston victory. Bay FC took all three points from the regular season finale on the road, a contest that also saw Racheal Kundananji net the first brace in club history.

PRESENTED BY TRADER JOE'S

Saturday's match brings a number of exciting giveaways and activities for fans as Trader Joe's serves as the presenting partner of the contest. In addition to an exclusive Bay FC x Trader Joe's mini tote bag giveaway for all ticketed fans in attendance, Bay FC encourages all supporters to arrive early and participate in expanded FanFest activities, including:

Interactive Bagging Contest: Fans can test their skills in an on-stage bagging competition with an opportunity to win prizes.

Stadium Scavenger Hunt: The scavenger hunt will feature participants finding special Trader Joe's-themed plush animals, with winners earning fun giveaways.

Spin to Win Activation: Multiple opportunities to win customer-favorite Trader Joe's products, snacks, and more.

Fan of the Match: A special in-game celebration honoring a lucky fan will occur during halftime, with that fan receiving a special Trader Joe's gift bag.

Please Note: While Bay FC x Trader Joe's Mini Tote Bags are permitted for this match, they do not meet the bag policy and entry requirements for PayPal Park and will not be permitted at future matches.







