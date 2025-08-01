Wave FC's Arias and Dudinha to Face off in Copa América Femenina Final

August 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC will be represented on both sides of the Copa América Femenina Final as defender Daniela Arias and Colombia face forward Dudinha and Brazil to compete for the title on Saturday, August 2 at 2 p.m. PT. A San Diego Wave player is guaranteed to lift the Copa América trophy.

Arias has started all five matches for Colombia throughout the tournament, playing a key role in the team's unbeaten run to the final.

Dudinha, who officially signed with San Diego last week, has appeared in all five of Brazil's matches. She has earned two starts and recorded one assist during the tournament.

The final on Saturday will be a rematch as Colombia and Brazil have already met once in this tournament. The two sides faced off in the first round on July 25, playing to a scoreless draw with both of San Diego's players earning starts.

