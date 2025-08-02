Matchday Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. North Carolina Courage

August 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 2, 2025) - San Diego Wave FC (7-3-3, 24 points) returns to the NWSL regular season on Saturday, Aug. 2 to take on the North Carolina Courage (5-5-3, 18 points) at WakeMed Soccer Park. San Diego is unbeaten on the road in four-straight games and will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT against North Carolina. The game will be broadcast live on ion.

The advantage in the series (3-2-2) belongs to San Diego after the last meeting with the Courage on May 25 where the game ended in a 5-2 Wave FC win at Snapdragon Stadium, setting a Club record for most goals scored in a single match. Canadian international Adriana Leon helped San Diego to the victory by earning her first brace for the Club, scoring twice on the night with assists from Gia Corley and Hanna Lundkvist. Forward Delphine Cascarino also contributed to the historic win by connecting with her French teammate, Perle Morroni, on a goal that recorded her league-leading fourth assist of the year and helped Morroni secure her first-ever NWSL goal. Kristen McNabb and María Sánchez found the back of the net for the Wave to finalize the five goals for San Diego.

Last Time Out

Prior to the pause in the NWSL regular season in July, the Wave left off by taking on the Washington Spirit on June 22 in a match that ended in a scoreless draw in San Diego. Despite being unable to find the back of the net, the clean sheet marked goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan's 40th career NWSL shutout and helped the team earn a point to remain in third place in the league standings. San Diego additionally controlled the majority of the match offensively, outshooting Washington 16-7 and putting six shots on target, compared to the Spirit's three.

The Courage is coming off back-to-back wins in the league with their last match being a comeback 2-1 win against the Houston Dash. North Carolina initially started the match against Houston by conceding in the opening minute of the game when Avery Patterson intercepted the ball inside the box and fired a shot past Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy. It wasn't until the 71st minute that former San Diego Wave forward Jaedyn Shaw found the equalizer for the Courage by hitting a low driven shot towards the far post. Nearing the end of the match, North Carolina's leading scorer, Manaka Matsukubo played a perfect cross in front of goal for Hannah Betfort to push into the back of the net for the game-winner in the 81st minute.

Players to Watch

Delphine Cascarino returns to the NWSL after shining on the international stage at the UEFA Women's European Championship tournament with France where she helped her country stay undefeated in the group stage by scoring two goals and an assist in a six minute span. She went on to earn Player of the Match honors in both of her appearances and the Goal of the Tournament selection by the UEFA Technical Observers. On the club side, Cascarino has appeared in every match for San Diego, leads the league in assists, and recently tied Alex Morgan's all-time Club record of eight assists.

Manaka Matsukubo leads North Carolina in goals scored this season (four) and has recorded a goal contribution in five straight matches (four goals, three assists). She is just the third player 20-years-old or younger to record a goal contribution in five straight regular-season NWSL matches behind Trinity Rodman and Diana Ordóñez. In the last matchup between the Wave and the Courage, San Diego was leading 2-1 before Matsukubo fired a shot towards goal that deflected off a Wave FC defender back to her feet for her to finish the rebound and level the match in the 51st minute.

How to Watch

San Diego Wave travels to North Carolina to take on the Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, Aug. 2. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ion. Fans can join the Sirens Supporters Group to cheer on the team in San Diego at the Corner Drafthouse.







