San Diego Wave FC Earn Scoreless Draw against North Carolina Courage
August 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
CARY, N.C. - San Diego Wave FC (7-3-4, 25 points) returned to play after a one-month FIFA break with a hard-fought 0-0 draw on the road against North Carolina Courage (5-5-4, 19 points) on Saturday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The result extended the Club's unbeaten streak on the road to a new Club record of five consecutive unbeaten games.
Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan earned her 27th career shutout for the Wave and her fourth shutout of the 2025 season.
The best opportunity of the match came in the 84th minute when Makenzy Robbe's shot ricocheted off the crossbar, narrowly missing the game-winning goal.
Next Match: The Wave returns to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 9 for its annual Rivalry Night, presented by Kaiser Permanente, when San Diego hosts Los Angeles. The match between San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC with kickoff at 7 p.m. PT with tickets available here.
Notes:
San Diego extended its unbeaten streak on the road to five straight games, a Club record.
Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan earned her 41st NWSL career shutout.
Wave FC outshot the Courage 18-6.
With the draw, San Diego is tied for second in NWSL regular season play. Box Score:
San Diego Wave FC 0:0 North Carolina Courage
Scoring Summary:
None
Misconduct Summary:
NC - Sullivan (Caution) 16'
SD - Ascanio (Caution) 58'
San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni, D McNabb, D Armstrong, D Lundkvist, M Dali, M McCaskill, M Ascanio (Barcenas 77'), F Carusa (Robbe 57'), F Leon (Corley 57'), F Cascarino
Subs not used: GK Haračić, GK Beall, D Wesley, D McMahon, D Harrison, M Fusco
North Carolina Courage: GK Murphy, D Kurtz, D Berkely, D Williams, M Bell, M Sullivan ©, M Jackson (Weatherholt 70'), M Koyama (Vine 56'), M Sanchez (Shaw 70'), F Lussi (Speck 83'), F Matsukubo (Pinto 83')
Subs not used: GK Cappelletti, D Staude, F Betford, F Gomes
Stats Summary: SD / NC
Shots: 18 / 6
Shots on Target: 3 / 2
Corners: 9 / 2
Fouls: 14 / 11
Offsides: 4 / 0
Saves: 2 / 4
Possession: 42% / 58%
