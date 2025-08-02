The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Utah Royals FC - August 3, 2025

August 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Saturday's showdown against Utah Royals FC will be the Pride's first match since returning from the international break and their first home match since June 7th.

The Pride are undefeated in their last three meetings with Utah, dating back to April of 2024. Orlando has outscored the team from the Beehive State 10-1 in those matches.

In the last matchup between the two sides earlier in the season, Pride forward Barbra Banda scored the Club's first-ever hat trick, helping Orlando to a 3-1 victory.

Quote of the Week:

"In terms of Utah, it will be interesting to see what they've worked on over this period. For ourselves, we've been working on some things that can improve on scoring more goals and getting more wins. But again, it's been challenging with the players that have been absent, representing their countries on the biggest stage. No more than Anna [Moorhouse], we congratulate her on winning the European Championship. That's a big thing for the club and for herself. We've got two other players who were away and were in finals. It's been a mixed bag over this period but we're just ready to go and happy to be back at home in front of our own fans and put on a good show for them because it's been a long time away from them. We're all excited to get going again."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Racing Louisville FC 2 (6/20/25, Lynn Family Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Arin Wright, Taylor Flint (Penalty Kick)

Utah's Last Matchup: Utah Royals FC 1, Seattle Reign FC 4 (6/21/25, America First Field)

Goal-Scorers: Bianca St-Georges; Ji So-Yun, Maddie Dahlien, Emeri Adames (2)

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 4-3-2 (Home: 1-2-1, Away: 3-1-1)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Utah Royals FC 1 (5/23/25, America First Field)

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: ION

