Bay FC Earns a Point in Eventful Draw with Houston Dash

August 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC and Houston Dash played to an eventful 2-2 draw Saturday night at PayPal Park as the NWSL returned from its summer break. After Bay FC took a 1-0 advantage into halftime, an action-packed second half saw the two squads trade goals. Houston equalized with 20 minutes to go before midfielder Taylor Huff netted her first career goal in the 74th minute, putting Bay FC back ahead. Houston tied things up in the 88th minute, and the scoreline held to send both clubs home with a point.

"A lot of positives to take from this game because I thought our attack was fluid, the movement off the ball, the balance was outstanding," said Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "I think we could have scored four or five goals in this game, so it's a tough one. We're at home in front of our fans so we would have loved to take all three points, but overall, a lot of positives to take from this game."

Bay FC took control of the match early on, nearly finding the net before two minutes passed. In the 12th minute, Bay forward Racheal Kundananji got out on the break then slowed by the recovering Houston backline chipped a cross toward the back post. Forward Penelope Hocking met the ball and sent a left-footed effort towards goal, but missed the target by inches as it rolled just wide.

Hocking made no mistake on her next opportunity, putting Bay FC ahead in the 16th minute. Another breakaway attempt by Kundananji resulted in service to Hocking, who calmly slotted it through with a one touch finish. The score marked her fifth on the season, her second in consecutive regular season matches and her fourth in all competitions, including two Summer Series friendlies, since June 21.

Kundananji continued to make her presence felt in her return from international play and nearly doubled Bay FC's advantage. A 26th minute effort was denied by a stellar save from Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell, who finished the night with five saves. The Zambian then rattled the woodwork on a couple occasions. First off the right post in the 55th minute, then again at the 77-minute mark off the left post.

Second half fireworks saw three goals scored between both clubs after the break. Houston knotted the scoreline in the 72nd minute, when midfielder Kiki Van Zanten snuck one over the line past Bay goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz. But Bay FC answered right back, with Huff sending one through for her first career goal from a cross served by the left foot of defender Alyssa Malonson, her second assist on the season. Huff becomes the third player to net her first career goal this season after forward Karlie Lema March 22, and Malonson April 26. Houston leveled the match in the 88th minute, when substitute Sophie Schmidt found the net for her club's second of the contest.

Bay FC defender Caprice Dydasco went into the history books in the 73rd minute as she passed 15,000 career minutes. Dydasco began her career in 2015 with the Washington Spirit. She has played 184 matches and has averaged 81.62 minutes per game. She is the 14th player in NWSL history to reach 15,000 minute milestone and the second on Bay's roster after Emily Menges hit the marker in 2024.

Bay FC continues NWSL play next week on the road, visiting Chicago Stars FC in the Windy City Sunday, August 10. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. PT, and the match will broadcast on CBS. The club returns to PayPal Park August 16, when San Diego Wave FC comes north to the Bay Area for the two squads final regular season matchup this season.

NWSL Match Report

Match: Bay FC v Houston Dash

Date: July 19, 2025

Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Kickoff: 7:05 p.m.

Weather: 75 degrees, sunny

Discipline

HOU - Van Zanten (caution) 22'

BAY - Conti (caution) 23'

HOU - Jacobs (caution) 56'

BAY - Malonson (caution) 77'

BAY - Silkowitz (caution) 87'

Scoring Summary

BAY - Hocking (Kundananji) 16'

HOU - Van Zanten (Patterson) 72'

BAY - Huff (Malonson) 74'

HOU - Schmidt (Sheehan) 88'

Goals 1 2 F

Bay FC 1 1 2

Houston Dash 0 2 2

Starting Lineups:

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Malonson, Anderson, Hubly (Lema 90+2'), Dydasco (C), Bebar (Pickett 68'), Conti, Bailey (Boade 45'), Kundananji, Hocking (Moreau 78'), Huff

Unused Substitutes: Freeman, Allen, Shepherd, Paulson

Houston Dash: Campbell (C), Chapman (Lind 90+6'), Jacobs, Nielsen, Patterson, Sheehan, Van Zanten (Schmidt 83'), Graham, Colaprico, Duljan (Bright 65'), Ryan

Unused Substitutes: Matthews, Briede, Costa da Silva, Smith







