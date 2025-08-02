Orlando Pride Midfielder Luana and Forward Simone Charley Both Removed from Season Ending Injury List

August 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride (8-4-1, 25 points) announced today that midfielder Luana and forward Simone Charley have both been removed from the Season Ending Injury list. Luana and Charley will both be available for selection for the Pride's upcoming match against Utah Royals FC. That match is set to kick off at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 3, at Inter&Co Stadium.

In 2024, Luana was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and placed on SEI while undergoing chemotherapy treatment with Orlando Health Cancer Institute, the Club's official medical partner. She joined the Pride ahead of the 2024 season via transfer from Corinthians. Prior to her diagnosis, the São Paulo native appeared in three games to start the season, totaling 192 minutes.

Charley has yet to appear for the Pride since joining the Club ahead of the 2024 season via free agency after spending the previous two seasons with Angel City FC. She missed the entire 2024 season after rupturing the Achilles tendon in her right ankle and missed the 2023 season after sustaining the same injury in her left foot.

