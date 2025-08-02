Courage start second half with scoreless draw
August 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage drew the San Diego Wave, 0-0, Saturday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in the team's first match of the second half of the NWSL regular season.
With the draw, the Courage are now 5W-5L-4D on the season with 19 points.
Casey Murphy made four saves to keep the clean sheet, the 42nd of her career in NWSL regular season play.
Match Notes:
The 7,109 announced attendance is the highest attended summer match in club history.
Goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti was named to the team's match day squad for the first time as a professional after joining the team midseason.
Up Next:
The Courage hit the road to face the Houston Dash on Friday, August 8, at 8 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on NWSL+ and Paramount+.
Box Score
NCC (3-5-2): Casey Murphy; Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz, Malia Berkely; Tyler Lussi (Meredith Speck - 83'), Shinomi Koyama (Cortnee Vine - 56'), Riley Jackson (Dani Weatherholt - 70'), Denise O'Sullivan ©, Ryan Williams; Ashley Sanchez (Jaedyn Shaw - 70'), Manaka Matsukubo (Brianna Pinto - 83')
Subs Not Used: Katie Cappelletti, Natalia Staude, Hannah Betfort, Aline Gomes
SD (4-5-1): Kailen Sheridan ©; Trinity Armstrong, Hanna Lundkvist, Kristen McNabb, Perle Morroni; Adriana Leon (Gia Corley - 57'), Kenza Dali, Kimmi Ascanio (Melanie Barcenas - 76'), Delphine Cascarino, Savannah McCaskill; Kyra Carusa (Makenzy Robbe - 57')
Subs Not Used: Kennedy Wesley, Hillary Beall, Mya Harrison, Jordan Fusco, Didi Haračić, Quincy McMahon
Score:
NCC: 0
SD: 0
Goals:
NCC: -
SD: -
Cautions:
NCC: D. O'Sullivan - 16'
SD: K. Ascanio - 58'
Ejections:
NCC: -
SD: -
Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Attendance: 7,109
Images from this story
|
Ashley Sanchez of the North Carolina Courage
(Lewis Gettier)
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 2, 2025
- Courage start second half with scoreless draw - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC Earn Scoreless Draw against North Carolina Courage - San Diego Wave FC
- Gotham FC's Gabi Portilho Claims Copa América Femenina Title with Brazil - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Spirit Hosts Portland at Audi Field to Kick off Second Half of Season - Washington Spirit
- Utah Royals FC Returns to NWSL Regular Season with Visit to Orlando Pride - Utah Royals FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Utah Royals FC - August 3, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- Matchday Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. North Carolina Courage - San Diego Wave FC
- Orlando Pride Midfielder Luana and Forward Simone Charley Both Removed from Season Ending Injury List - Orlando Pride
- Angel City Football Club Suffer Loss on the Road Against Seattle Reign FC - Angel City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- Courage start second half with scoreless draw
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. San Diego Wave FC
- Courage Use Exhibition Win as Springboard to Season's Second Half
- Courtnall Scores First Professional Goal In Exhibition Win
- Match Preview: NC Courage vs. Chivas de Guadalajara Femenil