Utah Royals FC Returns to NWSL Regular Season with Visit to Orlando Pride

August 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (1-10-2, 5 pts, 14th in the NWSL) travel to Florida to face the Orlando Pride (8-4-1, 25 pts, 2nd in the NWSL) on Sunday, August 3 at 4:00 p.m. MT, marking the league's return from the summer break.

In regular-season play, Utah is coming off a 4-1 home loss to the Seattle Reign. Bianca St-Georges scored her joint team-leading third goal of the season in the 31st minute, capitalizing on a rebound after a shot deflected off the post. Kate Del Fava broke the club record for most consecutive starts, surpassing Gunnhildur Jónsdóttir's previous mark of 38. Del Fava earned her 39th consecutive start against Seattle, making the record her own.

During the summer break, Utah played a home-and-away series of friendlies against the San Diego Wave. Both matches ended in draws, with a 1-1 result on the road followed by a 2-2 game at home just a week later. Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets will look for his squad to build on this momentum as they enter the second half of the season.

Utah was unable to earn any points in its two meetings with Orlando during the 2024 NWSL regular season. The first matchup took place at home on April 12 and ended in a 1-0 loss, with Brazilian legend Marta scoring the game-winner in the 68th minute after coming on as a second-half substitute. The return fixture was played on June 21, where Utah suffered a 6-0 defeat on the road against the reigning NWSL Shield winners and league champions.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with David James and Carla Haslam:: Utah Royals FC vs. Orlando Pride | Inter & Co Stadium | 4:00 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

OR

WATCH LIVE on NWSL+ with JP Dellacamera and Jill Lloyden:: Utah Royals FC vs Orlando Pride | Inter & Co Stadium | 4:00 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 3:30 p.m. MT

The Orlando Pride enters this match sitting in second place on the NWSL table, eight points behind league leading Kansas City Current. Over the last five matches, the Pride have recorded three wins and two losses. Most recently, Seattle was defeated by Louisville 2-0. Before that, Orlando secured a road win over Bay FC, defeated Houston Dash at home, defeated Utah Royals FC on the road, and suffered a home loss to Kansas City Current.

Following Sunday night's match, Utah Royals FC will return to Sandy on August 8 to host league-leading Kansas City Current. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. MT, with a fireworks show to follow the match. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.







