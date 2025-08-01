Utah Royals FC Trades Forward Ally Sentnor to Kansas City Current for $600k in Intra-League Funds Plus Add-Ons

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC has traded forward Ally Sentnor to Kansas City Current for $600,000 in intraleague transfer funds, spread over three years, as well as a conditional $100,000 and an additional sell-on clause for any future transfer.

In Utah, Sentnor - the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft - appeared in 34 matches (all starts), while logging 2,990 minutes of playing time in the past two seasons. The former Univ. of North Carolina Tar Heel tallied four goals and five assists over the two seasons, playing multiple positions across the front line.

Sentnor scored her first goal for Utah Royals FC in just her second professional match, finding the back of the net against the North Carolina Courage on March 22, 2024, in the 30th minute. In a spectacular individual effort, Sentnor received the ball in her own defensive half before turning and running straight at the Courage defense, dribbling all the way to the top of the 18-yard box before rifling a left-footed shot over Casey Murphy into the far post.

"The Club could not be more appreciative of everything that Ally brought to Utah, and she will always represent the heart of what it means to be a Royals player," said Kelly Cousins, Utah Royals FC Sporting Director. "Her infectious personality and incredible talent won over the locker room even faster than it did the Royals' fanbase. After drafting her at the number one, she burst onto the scene and enjoyed a meteoric rise that has been an absolute joy to watch. Now that it's time to say goodbye, we wish her nothing but the best of luck in her career."

Sentnor, 21, was selected first overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft out of the University of North Carolina. During her college career, the forward was one of only four Tar Heels to start all 23 matches in 2023. She finished the year with 11 goals, 7 assists, and 29 points, all team-leading statistics. She was also named 2023 ACC Midfielder of the Year, first-team All-ACC, and third-team All-American.

Sentnor leaves Utah with 12 senior international caps, 4 goals, and 2 assists after making her senior international debut with the U.S. Women's National Team last year in a marquee matchup against England at Wembley Stadium, in front of 78,346 fans. In 2024, Ally was named U.S. Soccer's Young Female Player of the Year and captained the U-20 U.S. team to a bronze medal at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, where she earned the Bronze Ball.

Her first international goal came on February 20, 2025, in a match against Colombia. In typical Sentnor fashion, she received the ball in the middle of Colombia's half, dribbled around pressure, and ripped a right-footed shot from well outside the 18-yard box past the helpless Colombian goalkeeper.

During her short time in the NWSL so far, Sentnor was named Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month for July 2024 and was a finalist for the 2024 Rookie of the Year award.

A MESSAGE FROM ALLY

Thank you to the Royals for drafting this small town girl and giving me the opportunity to start a lifelong dream of playing professional soccer. Thank you for the opportunities and experiences on and off the field.

The Royals became an instant family and I want to thank Utah for the love and the lessons. My time in your beautiful state will be remembered fondly. This community is special, and full of kind, loving, and supportive people. I'm so grateful that I was able to be a part of it, and you will continue to inspire me.

The friends and relationships I have built here will last a lifetime. I have so much love for you all! Even though my time at Utah has come to an end, I'll be cheering for each of you and celebrating all of your success.

Thank you Utah!

XO Ally







