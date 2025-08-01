Chicago Stars FC Extend Forward Nádia Gomes Through the End of the 2025 Season

CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars today announced the extension of forward, Nádia Gomes, through the end of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season.

Gomes originally signed with the club in 2024 on a one-year contract. The Portuguese international was re-signed by the club to short-term contract through June 30, 2025 and received an extension of that contract through July 31, 2025. Gomes has played seven regular-season matches with the Stars in 2025 and made one start. The forward also played in and started one match of the Teal Rising Cup, playing 79 minutes for the Stars.

In the club's regular-season match against Angel City, Gomes came off the bench in the 54th and was subbed on to help spark the club's offense. Three minutes after touching the pitch, Gomes faced her defender, cut right and sent the ball toward the 18-yard box with a flick of her left foot. The ball took an unpredictable trajectory causing LA's goalkeeper to miss play the ball that floated over their head and outstretched hand and into the net giving Gomes her first goal in the NWSL.

Prior to joining the Stars, Gomes played for San Francisco Glens SC of the USL W League where she scored 17 goals in 15 matches. Gomes was originally drafted by the Orlando Pride in 2018 and took time off from soccer following the birth of her son before trying out for and being signed to the San Francisco Glens.

Gomes and the Chicago Stars take on Gotham FC at SeatGeek Stadium August 1 at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are still available at chicagostars.com/tickets.







